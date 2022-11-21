x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

West Toledo man charged after police say he tried to take off 14-year-old's clothes

According to court documents, Scott Calhoun, 48, attempted to pull down the victim's boxer shorts "several times" Friday while holding her against a wall.
Credit: ronstik - stock.adobe.com
arrested man with cuffed hands behind prison bars

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man was charged over the weekend after a 14-year-old girl accused him of trying to take off her clothes.

According to court documents, Scott Calhoun, 48, attempted to pull down the victim's boxer shorts "several times" Friday while holding her against a wall. Calhoun was charged with with sexual imposition.

Police say Calhoun told them the victim walking around in her boxers was giving him "thought." Calhoun and the victim live in the same home.

Calhoun was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Toledo Municipal Court. However the court is closed Monday due to a water main break.

RELATED: One person shot, one stabbed in two weekend incidents

RELATED: Columbus man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced

RELATED VIDEO

More Videos

In Other News

Ohio family plans protest to pardon Kevin Keith - WTOL 11

Before You Leave, Check This Out