West Toledo man charged after police say he tried to take off 14-year-old's clothes

According to court documents, Scott Calhoun, 48, attempted to pull down the victim's boxer shorts "several times" Friday while holding her against a wall.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man was charged over the weekend after a 14-year-old girl accused him of trying to take off her clothes.

According to court documents, Scott Calhoun, 48, attempted to pull down the victim's boxer shorts "several times" Friday while holding her against a wall. Calhoun was charged with with sexual imposition.

Police say Calhoun told them the victim walking around in her boxers was giving him "thought." Calhoun and the victim live in the same home.

Calhoun was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Toledo Municipal Court. However the court is closed Monday due to a water main break.