Two people shot in central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday evening

Two ambulances were seen leaving a neighborhood off of Dorr St. near Parkside Blvd. on Sunday evening.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple police and ambulances converged on a central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday evening after a shooting.

Toledo police say there were two victims, both male.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m.

Police were investigating two nearby scenes in an alley off of Midway Plaisance St. near Woodstock and Dorr St. 

Police on the scene say there were "lots" of shots fired but couldn't give an exact amount. 

One of the victims is in critical condition, according to TPD detectives. The other is more stable. 

Detectives say there were unable to locate any witnesses and they are still sorting out the circumstances of the shooting. It remains unclear if anyone else was involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest information.   

