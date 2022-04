Police are on the scene of the shooting along Airport Highway.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a shooting in the 4200 block of Airport Highway.

The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Toledo police remain on the scene in the parking lot of a strip mall.

Police said the shooter has not yet been apprehended.

This is a developing story.