Toledo police seeking suspects who beat a youth unconscious in west Toledo

The assault took place across the street from Whittier Elementary school.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking people to take a look at several photos of four males suspected of assaulting a child on Monday, beating him until he was unconscious.

TPD said the assault took place in south Toledo in the 4200 block of Walker Avenue, across from Whittier Elementary School.

When police arrived at the location, the teen was found on the ground and unconscious, with blood coming from his mouth and nose. His face was red and bruised.

Witnesses told police that they saw assailants choke the 14-year-old and throw him to the ground. The boy was kicked and punched and a bicycle was picked up and slammed into his head. The assailants then fled from the scene.

The witness accounts are bolstered by video taken during the fight that was sent to the victim's mother and turned over to police.

If you can identify any of these suspects, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.