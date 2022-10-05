Toledo police officer injured responding to domestic violence call

Police believe a bullet ricocheted off the driveway when officers drew guns on two charging pit bulls. It is not known which officer fired the shot.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer was injured early Tuesday morning by a ricochet bullet while responding to a domestic violence call in west Toledo.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Wyndhurst Road about 2 a.m. Police say two pit bulls charged them and weapons were drawn, with one round being fired.

Police believe the bullet ricocheted off the driveway and hit the officer. It is not known which officer fired the shot.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, was wounded in the leg and taken to the hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.