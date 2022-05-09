TPD investigating shooting in west Toledo

One person was injured in the shooting, according to police. Dorr Street near Holland-Sylvania Avenue was closed for a few hours after the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — *Editor's note: The above video originally aired Nov. 16, 2021.

Toledo police are investigating after a person was shot near the intersection of Dorr Street and Holland-Sylvania Road Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. One person was shot, according to police. There is no word on the victim's condition, age or what may have caused the shooting.

Dorr Street was closed in the area for a few hours while police were on the scene.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.