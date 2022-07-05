Police investigating incident in south Toledo

Toledo police have taped off an area in the 5000 block of South Avenue at Willowbrook Place.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — *Editor's note: The above video originally aired May 5, 2022.

Toledo police are investigating an incident in south Toledo late Monday night.

An area in the 5000 block of South Avenue has been taped off around a vehicle parked in front of a home in Willowbrook Place. The vehicle has broken windows and several cones are in the center of the street.

Neighbors tell our WTOL 11 crew on the scene they heard around 10 gunshots.

TPD has not confirmed the nature of the incident or investigation at this time.

This is a developing story.