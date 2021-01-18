Police looking for person suspected of trying to set church on fire, spray-painting 'Jesus is Black'

Toledo police say someone intentionally tried to set Rosary Cathedral on fire and spray-painted the message, 'Jesus is Black' on the walls.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for a person suspected of intentionally trying to set Rosary Cathedral and spray painting the message, "Jesus is Black," on the walls.

Fire officials say they pulled up and the front doors were on fire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The incident happened shortly before 2:30 a.m Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Collingwood Boulevard in the Old West End.

WTOL 11 spoke with a neighbor who lives across the street from the church and who said he saw a man by himself at the church. He added the man didn't seem to be in a hurry.

The neighbor said he called the police when he saw the fire.

If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

