Toledo police capture man wanted for murder in Illinois

Deontez Williams is wanted in connection with a May 14 shooting death at a bar in Loves Park, Illinois.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police captured an Illinois man Thursday who is wanted in connection with a shooting death in that state.

Deontez Williams, 32, of Rockford, Ill., is charged with a May killing in Loves Park, Illinois.

Police in Loves Park said they responded to a call on May 14 to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds at a bar. The man later died at a hospital.

After an investigation, Illinois authorities charged Williams and Charles L. Jackson, 23, also of Rockford. Jackson is in custody in Winnebago County on unrelated charges.

After a police chase in Toledo Thursday, Williams is in custody in Ohio awaiting extradition to Illinois.

On Thursday, Toledo police said officers attempted to stop a vehicle Williams was driving because there is a warrant for his arrest. Police said Williams refused to comply with commands to get out of the vehicle and instead fled at a high rate of speed.

Police said Williams ran red lights and stop signs, weaving in and out of heavy traffic, before eventually crashing, after which he was taken into custody.

In addition to the charges in Illinois, Williams now faces charges of failing to comply with police and fleeing and eluding police in Toledo.

