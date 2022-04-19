Toledo man sentenced to 9 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl

Police say Bryan Mays gave a substance containing fentanyl to an individual who later died of an overdose.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Jan. 27, 2022.

A Toledo man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl.

Bryan Mays, 33, was handed his sentence on Thursday, April 14 by U.S. Judge Jeffrey Helmick.

Following his nine years behind bars, Mays will be subject to another three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Toledo police opened an investigation into an overdose death on December 30, 2018. As a result, they determined Mays had distributed a substance containing fentanyl to that individual.

“Fentanyl continues to plague our communities and steal our beloved ones at an alarming rate,” Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler said. “Anyone who chooses to contribute to this epidemic by dealing deadly narcotics can expect to find themselves in prison.”

Toledo Police Chief George Kral said the case should be a warning to others distributing fentanyl in the community that the department is cracking down.

“This conviction and sentencing should serve notice to individuals who choose to sell this poison on Toledo’s streets that we will use every available resource and partnership to bring these folks to justice,” he said. “I value our local, county, and federal partners and look forward to continuing our mission to keep this city safe.”

This case was investigated by the Toledo Police Department and the FBI. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Freeman and Robert N. Melching.