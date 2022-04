Tyler Shuff entered a plea of no contest Monday and was found guilty.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Seneca County Commissioner Tyler Shuff was convicted of drunk driving Monday after pleading no contest in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court.

Shuff, 36, of Tiffin, was elected to the county commission in 2020 after serving 12 years on Tiffin City Council. Court records show he was charged with OVI Dec. 27, 2021.

Court records show he initially pleaded not guilty on Dec. 28. Records also show his vehicle was impounded and later released.