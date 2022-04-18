Dante Tate pleads not guilty to charges related to death of Bluffton officer

Dante Tate pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property and failure to comply. Additional charges are possible.

MEDINA, Ohio — A third suspect facing charges in the death of Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis pleaded not guilty Monday.

Dante Tate, 19, appeared in Medina Municipal Court Monday morning and entered not guilty pleas to charges of receiving stolen property and failure to comply with an officer's demands. Additional charges are possible.

Tate was being held on $350,000 bond, and that amount was continued. His trial will begin July 5.

Last week, two other suspects entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

Emin Johnson is facing numerous charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide. Zachary Love is charged with two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of tampering with evidence.

Authorities said Johnson, 20, was driving a vehicle that struck Officer Francis March 31 during a traffic pursuit on I-75. Francis was attempting to lay stop sticks when he was hit.

Johnson is facing several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Love is facing two counts of receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.