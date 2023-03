TOLEDO, Ohio — A Maumee man was charged in early February with 27 counts of child pornography. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Aaron Kato on Feb. 9.

Aaron Kato pleaded not guilty on Feb. 17 to 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material/performance, 16 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.