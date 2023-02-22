15 arrested in Fostoria for juvenile sex crimes

Over the past 10 months, Fostoria Police have conducted special covert operations as part of the national program Internet Crimes Against Children.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — The Fostoria Police Department arrested 15 men in connection with sexual crimes against minors, including two men from Toledo.

Over the past 10 months, Fostoria police have conducted special covert operations as part of the national program Internet Crimes Against Children.

Fostoria police officer Kyle Reinbolt fore fronted all of the investigations, which led to the arrests and charges of 15 different suspects, two of which were from other states. The investigations sparked numerous charges of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and disseminating harmful material to a juvenile.

During these operations, Reinbolt posed as a child, who was sought out by the suspects, to engage in sexual conduct. Reinbolt had contact with the suspects both online and through texting.

36-year-old David Koepfer, of Toledo, was charged with all three charges mentioned. His case is still active. 70-year-old Stanley Davis, of Toledo, was charge with attempted sexual conduct with a minor and importuning. Davis pled guilty to both charges and is incarcerated at the Lorain Correctional Institution.

“There is no greater threat to our community, than those who prey upon our children,” said Fostoria Chief of Police, Gabe Wedge.

While most of the suspects have been convicted and sentenced, several of the alleged offenders have pending court cases.

Complete list of suspects involved:

Marcus Blust, 24, Tiffin

Bryce Boskovich, 26, Clyde

Jonathon Busanet, 31, Florida

Stanley Davis, 70, Toledo

Ryan Eligon, 23, Bowling Green

Allen Heacock, 27, Fostoria

David Koepfer, 36, Toledo

Jedidiah Liles, 38, Bucyrus

Dennis Loudenslager, 35, Vanlue

Chase McDonald, 31, Fostoria

Chris Mora, 25, Tiffin

Chris Phillips, 31, Erie, PA

Randall Rock, 41, Fostoria

Mark Ward, 32, Fostoria

James Williams, 39, Fostoria

