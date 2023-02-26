Fostoria PD: Bowling Green man arrested for attempting to meet up with minor for sex

The 27-year-old man was recently hired as a coach at Lake High School, according to the district.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — A Bowling Green man was arrested in Fostoria on Friday evening, accused of trying to meet up with a minor for sex, according to the Fostoria Police Department.

Police say 27-year-old Kevin Crowe was arrested in an undercover operation.

Crowe is accused of traveling to Findlay in the belief that he was meeting a juvenile to engage in sexual conduct.

Fostoria police say the investigation and operation took less than one day.

Police also say at the time of his arrest Crowe had an ID on him identifying him as a Lake High School track coach.

Lake School District has confirmed that Mr. Crowe just completed his first week as an assistant track coach at the school.

Mr. Crowe has been suspended of all duties pending further investigation.

Crowe has been charged with Importuning and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Earlier in the week Fostoria police announced the results of a 10 month investigation in which 15 people were arrested as part of the national program Internet Crimes Against Children.

Those investigations sparked numerous charges of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and disseminating harmful material to a juvenile.

