TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo woman accused of killing her own grandson has now been indicted.
Yisenya Flores was charged Friday by a Lucas County Grand Jury on a total of eight charges, including aggravated murder and tampering with evidence.
According to court documents, Flores hit the 5-year-old boy nearly two weeks ago, but did not call 911 until after 6 p.m. the next day.
She originally told police the boy fell off a bed, but later admitted to hitting him.
The autopsy on the child showed multiple traumatic blunt force injuries.
Flores will be arraigned in Common Pleas Court Thursday afternoon.
