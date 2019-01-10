TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo woman accused of killing her own grandson has now been indicted.

Yisenya Flores was charged Friday by a Lucas County Grand Jury on a total of eight charges, including aggravated murder and tampering with evidence.

According to court documents, Flores hit the 5-year-old boy nearly two weeks ago, but did not call 911 until after 6 p.m. the next day.

She originally told police the boy fell off a bed, but later admitted to hitting him.

The autopsy on the child showed multiple traumatic blunt force injuries.

Flores will be arraigned in Common Pleas Court Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: West Toledo woman indicted in 5-year-old grandson's death

RELATED: Parents of missing baby facing charges