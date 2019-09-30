TOLEDO, Ohio — The non-custodial parents of a baby who is unnacounted for are being charged with interference with custody of a child.

Lucas County Children Services was supposed to take the baby more than a month ago.

According to court documents, Sharon Downes and Antonio Jimenez Rubalcava took 3-month-old Daveen Jimenez out of the state.

Charges were filed in Toledo Municipal Court late last week.

So far, neither the baby nor the parents have been found.

TPD looking for baby believed to be with non-custodial parents

Toledo Police Department

MORE FROM WTOL:

Siblings from viral arrest facing misdemeanors

Leaving the month on a high note: Toledo has record-breaking September

Nelly cancels concert at the Stranahan