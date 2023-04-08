Three people arrested for murder of Monroe woman found at Boysville detention center

The body of Kayla Sedoskey was found at the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in early March.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Police have arrested multiple people for the murder of a 23-year-old Monroe woman whose body was found in Frenchtown Township a month ago.

The Michigan State Police announced the arrests on Saturday.

Kayla Sedoskey’s body was found at the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township on March 2.

Sedoskey’s death was ruled a homicide almost a week after her body was found and police issued multiple warrants in relation to the homicide.

Three people were arrested in connection with the murder.

Sierra Bemis, 23 was arrested on Thursday and arraigned in the First District Court in Monroe County on Friday. She was charged with Homicide-Open Murder and Conspiracy to commit homicide. Bemis is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Brian Smith was also arraigned in the same court and on the same charges on Friday.

A third person was arrested in Ohio but her name is being withheld pending arraignment according to Michigan State Police.

The cause of death has not been released. Sedoskey's body was found on the floor of the facility.

Sedoskey was a mother of one according to her obituary.

Anyone with further information relating to the cause of her death is requested to contact Det. Sgt. Michael Peterson at the Michigan State Police Monroe Post. Peterson can be reached by email at petersonm8@michigan.gov. The post can be reached by phone at 734-242-3500.

