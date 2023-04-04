x
Shots fired into Monroe County motel room Monday

A woman in the room at the time was unharmed, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
ERIE, Mich — Multiple shots were fired into a Monroe County motel room Monday night and the room's occupant was unharmed, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies received a report of multiple shots fired into the room at the Bedford Inn, just off of Telegraph Road, at 11 p.m. The woman occupying the room escaped unharmed, the sheriff's office said.

"The suspect is a male who is currently unknown to law enforcement," a press release from the sheriff's office on Tuesday said.

The incident is under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detectives Bureau and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 734-240-7530.

   

