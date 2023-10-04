Three arrested, more suspects possible in homicide of 23-year-old Monroe mother, police say

Three people have been arrested in the homicide of Kayla Sedoskey, but police said there could be more. Sedoskey's body was found in an abandoned building in March.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Three people have been arrested in the homicide investigation of 23-year-old Kayla Sedoskey, whose body was found in Frenchtown Township last month.

Two of the three suspects have been arraigned in court.

Sierra Bemis, 23, and Brin Smith, 20, are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. A third suspect was arrested on the same charges, but Michigan State Police said they are awaiting their arraignment.

Bemis' bond was set at $500,000 bond after her arraignment in Monroe County's First District Court on Thursday. Smith was charged the next day and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said the detectives believe they may have found a connection to Sedoskey and the suspects. He also said the prosecutor's office is reviewing additional reports from detectives about other potential suspects.

"There's other people out there we would possibly be charging with the same crime, but then again, it still is an active investigation," Gonzalez said.

MSP found the body of Kayla Sedoskey on the floor of an abandoned juvenile detention center covered in a tarp on March 2.

The Lucas County Coroner reported she had two gunshot wounds to her head, one in the back. MSP started its homicide investigation a week after.

"We are still pursuing leads, any information we get," Gonzalez said. "It's an active investigation, so we're not finished yet."

So far, there's no arraignment date set for the third suspect. If you know anything about this case, reach out to the Michigan State Police's Monroe County Post at 734-242-3500.