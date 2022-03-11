Sylvania Twp. rabbi arrested Friday on rape charge

David Kaufman was a rabbi at Temple Shomer Emunim in Sylvania Township.

David Kaufman, a rabbi at Temple Shomer Emunim in Sylvania Township, was arrested Friday on a charge of rape.

According to temple leadership, Kaufman was immediately fired from his position. In a prepared statement, they said they were informed by law enforcement that the alleged conduct did not happen on their premises and did not include any members of their congregation.

The temple's full statement reads:

We have been advised that Rabbi David Kaufman is the subject of a criminal investigation. Therefore, his employment at Temple Shomer Emunim has been terminated effective immediately, due to the nature of the criminal charges.

Dr. Jeanine Huttner, President

