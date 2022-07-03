Toledo city employee accused of pulling gun on co-worker

The incident occurred during an argument in the parking lot. The employee was reportedly suspended and escorted from the property.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on March 7, 2022.

A Toledo city employee is accused of pulling a gun on a co-worker during a fight Wednesday, according to a police report.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the COT Sewer Maintenance parking lot at 4032 Creekside Ave.

Aaron Bonore, 52, told police that he and Todd Hanf, 52, got into an argument, during which Hanf went to his truck and pulled out a handgun.

According to police, Hanf was suspended by his superiors and escorted from the property.

So far, no charges have been filed.