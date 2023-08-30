Springfield Twp. firefighter charged with receiving, distributing child pornography

Jeremy Chesser allegedly admitted to over a decade of consuming child porn and sex crimes against several children. He was a foster parent at the time of the arrest.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A Springfield Township firefighter, paramedic and advocate for foster parenting was arrested Wednesday after a federal investigation into allegations of child sex crimes.

Jeremy Chesser, of Maumee, is charged with receiving and distributing child pornography, according to a criminal complaint Wednesday from the U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio. He is being held in the Lucas County Jail.

He also admitted to committing sexual acts against children as young as two years old.

"Hundreds, 1,000 images of what appeared to be child pornography," were found on Chesser's phone by authorities, according to the court document.

The charge stems from crimes that occurred from January 2022 to Aug. 27, 2023. Chesser used the messaging app Kik to send sexually explicit messages to other users, including describing sexual activities he said he was doing with the minors as he was sending the message.

Since Aug. 7, Chesser had been talking on Kik with an FBI New Haven Online Certified Employee posing as a parent on the app. Chesser told the FBI employee that he wanted to have sex with the employee's 12-year-old daughter.

In an interview with authorities, Chesser said he posed as a minor online to convince other minors to send him pornography of themselves.

Chesser is the father of 10 children, multiple of which are foster children.

Lucas County Children Services said all of Chesser's foster children are being removed from the home. LCCS is also working with law enforcement on the case.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at Chesser's home Wednesday and arrested him without incident.

He is on unpaid administrative leave as of Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Township fire chief Barry Cousino said in a statement to WTOL 11.

