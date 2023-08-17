Expanded lawsuit against Ottawa Hills Schools says Donnie Stevens raped students at school

The recently-expanded lawsuit alleges the sexual abuse happened hundreds of times to multiple students over the course of three years.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Disturbing details are outlined in the recently-expanded $100 million sexual assault civil lawsuit against Ottawa Hills Local School District filed by victims of former district employee and convicted rapist Ronald "Donnie" Stevens.

"Let's be 100% clear about what happened," James Harrington, a lawyer representing one of the victims, said. "Children were raped at school. I'm going to say that one more time. Children were raped at school."

The lawsuit details that the abuse happened hundreds of times to multiple students over the course of three years and that there were people in the district who knew about it or suspected it.

Stevens was sentenced in 2021 to a combined life sentence with a minimum sentence of 101 years after a jury found him guilty of more than 30 charges, including multiple counts of rape.

"No kid should ever get sexually abused at school, ever," Nick DiCello, another lawyer representing a victim, said.

But from 2017 to 2019, students were abused. Details from the victims allege how, when and where the minors were sexually abused by Stevens.

"Donnie would then walk down to his office with blackened-out windows," Casey Talbott, another lawyer representing a victim, said. "He would shut the door behind him and take the young boy in there. He would groom the boy, he would molest the boy, or worse, he would rape the boy."

For one of the victims, the document details him being sexually abused approximately 200 to 300 times, with most of it happening at the school.

Stevens had access to the students despite his position as operations manager. Victims' lawyers say he never should have had that access.

"This is a janitor, maintenance staff, operations manager who by definition in his job description has no legitimate educational purpose for accessing any student's scholastic records," DiCello said.

The lawyers alleged one of the victim's parents was pressured to sign paperwork to allow Stevens to pull their son out of class.

The document also outlines four teachers who the victims say knew of Stevens' behavior, and at least one teacher who tried to report it. Being dismissive of sexual abuse enables it to happen, the lawyers said.

"There are known red flags, there are common situations you avoid. There are just common sense things that you just do not allow at schools because they are high-risk situations," DiCello said.