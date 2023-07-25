Seneca Co. man charged with raping minor

Frederick Podeyn, 55, was arrested July 20 after he turned himself in to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office.

FLAT ROCK, Ohio — The S eneca County Sheriff's Office on July 20 arrested a 55-year-old man on a charge of raping a 14-year-old.

Frederick Podeyn, of Flat Rock, Ohio, was arrested after he turned himself in to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office had received a report of an alleged sexual assault in Bellevue on May 20, and after a month of investigation, an arrest warrant was requested for Podeyn on July 20.

Podeyn turned himself in after several attempts to locate him, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Podeyn has had his initial court appearance in Tiffin Municipal Court and is currently being held in jail on a $750,000 bond.

“Based on the facts and circumstances of this entire investigation, I truly believe that Seneca County is safer this evening because this individual is off our streets," Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens said. "The diligent work of our Deputies and Detectives were instrumental to the success of obtaining the needed additional evidence to be able to obtain a charge."

