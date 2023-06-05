Three suspects accused of robbing south Toledo clothing store, fleeing

Police claimed one of the suspects struck a witness in the face when she confronted them.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after three suspects allegedly robbed a south Toledo clothing store and assaulted an employee Sunday evening.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a clothing store in the 1800 block of S. Reynolds Road at approximately 6 p.m. regarding a robbery. A witness told police three suspects entered the store and began stealing items. When she confronted the suspects, one of them struck her in the face.

The victim followed the suspects out of the store into the parking lot where she was struck in the leg by a vehicle as the suspects fled the scene.

The victim was not taken to the hospital.

If you have any information regarding this incident of the suspects in this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

