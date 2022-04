Bullet holes could be observed in the windows of the apartments near Reynolds Road.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was transported to the hospital after shots were fired at Norwich Apartments in south Toledo around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Multiple rounds were fired at the complex which sits behind San Marcos near Reynolds Road.

Nearly two dozen casings were found scattered in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Bullet holes could be seen in the apartment windows.

One man was sent to the hospital with what is believed to be a gunshot wound.