Man at-large, wanted by Montpelier PD after fleeing scene

MONTPELIER, Ohio — Montpelier police are searching for a wanted man who fled police during an investigation Tuesday.

An officer responded to the scene of a possible criminal trespass at the Family Dollar store and through an investigation, the officer identified the suspect and a car at the McDonald's in Montpelier, according to police.

A man, identified as Tristen Reynolds, fled from the scene on foot.

Tristen Reynolds, 29, is described by police as a white male, 6' tall, 150 lbs., with hazel eyes, brown hair (shaved), with a large neck tattoo and one that reads "White Devil" on his jaw, last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and gray jogging pants. He is considered dangerous.

Two others fled inside the car and were arrested after a short pursuit. Brandon Whalen was arrested on an outstanding warrant with the Bryan Police Department.

The driver, Misty Reynolds, was arrested on several criminal charges and booked into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for manufacture of drugs and fleeing, with further charges pending.

Montpelier dispatch confirms Tristen Reynolds is still at-large and has not been taken into custody.

If you know where he may be, contact the Montpelier Police Department at 419-485-3121, or your local law enforcement.