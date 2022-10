The incident happened at the Marathon gas station on the intersection of W. Sylvania Ave. and Talmadge Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were on scene at a gas station on W. Sylvania Ave. and Talmadge Rd. in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon investigating a possible shooting.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m.

Police put yellow crime tape up at the Marathon gas station while they investigated.

Police on the scene say shots were fired at the gas station but it’s unclear under what circumstances or if anyone was struck.

As of 11 p.m. on Sunday no arrests had been made.