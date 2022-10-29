TPD: Fatal central Toledo shooting under investigation

One man suffered a fatal gunshot wound in a car. Two other passengers were also injured.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating a fatal shooting in central Toledo.

Police were called to the corner of Elliott Avenue and Grand Avenue early Saturday morning close to 4 a.m.. There, three victims were sitting inside a car where they had been shot.

One victim, 18-year-old Ronald Thomas, was fatally wounded by the gunfire. Two other victims were transported to Toledo Hospital to be treated for non-fatal injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting incident.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111