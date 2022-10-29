TPD: Overnight double homicide under investigation

Two are dead and two more are injured after a fatal shooting in central Toledo Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were killed, and two more were injured, in an overnight shooting in central Toledo.

Toledo Police were called to 742 Junction Ave. where the shooting took place late Friday night -- just before midnight.

At the scene, police identified two adult victims -- 67-year-old Gino Highsmith and 50-year-old Dennis Washington. Both victims were found with critical gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Toledo Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Two more adult victims arrived at area hospitals for gunshot wounds. Neither victims were in critical condition and are expected to recover.

Toledo Police are actively investigating the double homicide.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111