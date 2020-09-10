x
Jury finds woman acted in self-defense in 2019 shooting that led to a man's death

Sterling Parker was shot outside of Walle Rockets Bar in Oct. 2019 after allegedly intervening in a fight between Hankins and his sister.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shantoria Hankins has been found not guilty on charges stemming from an incident that left a man dead last year outside of a west Toledo bar.

Hankins had been charged with the Oct. 2019 shooting death of Sterling Parker at Walle Rockets Bar at Upton and Sylvania. She was in court Friday morning. 

Here is what the jury found:

  • COUNT 1 - MURDER: Not guilty.
  • COUNT 2 - MURDER: Guilty, however, the jury found that Hankins was acting in self-defense.
  • COUNTY 3 - FELONIOUS ASSUALT: Guilty, however, the jury found that Hankins was, again, acting in self-defense.

Witnesses the night of the shooting on Oct. 23, 2019, said it all stemmed from a fight outside between two women.

One of the women involved was Parker's sister.

When Parker tried to intervene, he was shot in the chest.

Witnesses said that Parker walked across the street, trying to get to a family member's home for help when he collapsed in the yard. He later died at the hospital.

