TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after he was shot by a woman outside of a west Toledo bar early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Walle Rocket's Bar on Upton and Sylvania Ave. around 2 a.m.

Witnesses say the shooting stemmed from a fight outside between two women.

Police arrested 27-year-old Shantoria Hankins on charges of murder. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

When the victim, 25-year-old Sterling Parker, tried to intervene in the fight, he was shot in the chest.

Parker walked across the street trying to get to a family member's home for help when he collapsed on the yard, according to witnesses.

When crews arrived the man was unresponsive, and CPR was being done on the man as he was being taken to the hospital.

Parker later died at the hospital.

Lucas County Jail

Police also arrested Joaquina Parker at the scene because Parker yelled out, "She's right over there. I'm going to kill her," several times at another woman at the scene.

Parker was charged with menacing knowingly causing another to believe serious physical harm.

We are told one of the women involved in the fight was the victim's sister.

Walle Rocket's Bar was also the scene of a triple shooting a few weeks ago.

