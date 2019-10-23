TOLEDO, Ohio — Shut it down. That’s the message Toledo Councilman Tyrone Riley has to the city after a shooting at bar left one person dead on Wednesday.

A judge has agreed to shut down Walle Rockets for 10 days because of the shooting and other issues at the bar. The plan is to then ask for the bar to be closed for a year at the hearing on Oct. 31.

Riley says there have been 41 incidents where police have responded to the bar since 2015, which is why he feels immediate action needs to be taken. Just about two months ago, there was another incident here where three people were shot and injured.

“We’re trying to restore sanity and safety to this neighborhood. As a result of what took place, as a result of the tragic loss last night, residents in the area felt unsafe,” Riley said.

We reached out to personnel at the bar to try and speak to the owner, but were referred to the owner's attorney.

Witnesses to Wednesday morning's fatal shooting say the shots stemmed from a fight outside between two women.

When the victim, 25-year-old Sterling Parker, tried to intervene in the fight, he was shot in the chest. Police arrested 27-year-old Shantoria Hankins for murder. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

Toledo City Council recently passed nuisance legislation, which was championed by outgoing councilman Tom Waniewski.

Depending on how severe of a violation by a business, they will be getting points. If a business gets more than 12 over 12 months, or 18 over 24 months, that business will be considered a chronic property nuisance. It will get a cease and desist order. The business can take steps to fix the issue or appeal.

"This is the way for good businesses to excel and for neighbors to have peace of mind," Waniewski said last week.

