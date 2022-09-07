x
Crime

Second of three suspects in December homicide arrested

Devin Ferguson was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lucas County Jail. He's one of three people charged in the shooting death of 24-year-old Everett White.
Credit: Lucas County Jail
Ferguson

TOLEDO, Ohio — The second of three people suspected in a 2021 homicide is now behind bars.

Devin Ferguson was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lucas County Jail. He's one of three people that was charged in the December shooting death of 24-year-old Everett White.

Ferguson was indicted for murder in June.

Taiwan Griffin was arrested earlier this summer. Police are still looking for the third suspect, Titus Crittendon.

White was found shot in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Heritage South Shopping Plaza on Broadway St. near South Ave. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

