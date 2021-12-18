TPD: Man taken to hospital in critical condition after south Toledo shooting on Saturday

Toledo police say the man was shot in the parking lot of the Heritage South Shopping Plaza on Broadway St. near South Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man had to be rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening after being shot in south Toledo, according to Toledo police.

TPD says the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Heritage South Shopping Plaza on Broadway St. near South Ave.

Police cordoned off the parking lot while they investigated.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

TPD officers on the scene did not say how the shooting happened or give any information about any potential suspects.