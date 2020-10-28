Registered sex offender arrested again, accused of sexually abusing 10-year-old in Washington Township

Ronald Lee Friesel, 48, is on parole and previously was convicted of sex offenses involving children. He was arrested Wednesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A registered sex offender on parole has been arrested again on multiple felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old child in Washington Township.

Ronald Lee Friesel, 48, was arrested on Oct. 28.

Washington Twp. detectives opened an investigation into the case against Friesel after responding to the alleged sexual assault of the 10-year-old child.

Detectives presented the case to the Lucas County Grand Jury, which returned three counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of importuning and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles against Friesel.

Friesel is on parole and is a registered sex offender, previously convicted of sexual offenses involving children.