Arrest warrant issued after Port Clinton home robbery, assault

Port Clinton police announced a warrant for Brandan Alliman on Facebook Wednesday night.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Port Clinton police are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing a residence and assaulting a person last Friday.

In a Facebook post, the Port Clinton Police Department (PCPD) announced the arrest warrant for Brandan C. Alliman on charges of aggravated burglary. According to the post, PCPD were dispatched to the 400 block of East 5th Street in Port Clinton on Aug. 26 at 9:58 p.m. regarding a male subject. Police said Alliman allegedly burglarized a residence and assaulted a victim before fleeing the home.

With assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies, PCPD were able to identify Alliman as a suspect. Police said Alliman is still at large and encourage the public to contact PCPD if they know his whereabouts.

A photo of Alliman is included below.

PCPD can be contacted at 419-734-3121 or pcpdchief@portcinton-oh.gov.