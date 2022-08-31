x
Lucas County Sheriff searching for Sam's Club pickpockets

Two individuals are suspected of pickpocketing credit cards using them to make purchases at a Sam's Club.
Credit: Lucas County Sheriff's Office

HOLLAND, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is searching for two individuals suspected of pickpocketing a customer at Sam's Club in Holland, Ohio. 

Security cameras captured images of the two suspects on Aug. 18 at 4:55 p.m. The two individuals then allegedly made purchases at Sam's Club using the victim's credit card, according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff's Office. 

The suspects left the store together in a "gray/silver four-door" vehicle. The suspects and the vehicle are pictured below. 

Credit: Lucas County Sheriff's Office

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance identifying these individuals. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419–255–1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419–213–4923. Callers can remain anonymous. 

