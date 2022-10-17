One person in critical condition after shooting outside south Toledo bar Saturday

Police said one person was shot after a fight occurred outside the Crox Bar and Grill.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in critical condition.

Crews were dispatched to Crox Bar & Grill on Arlington Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police found the victim, a 32-year-old man, outside the bar suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Toledo Fire & Rescue transported the victim to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition at the time of the report. Police located evidence and witnesses.

According to police, a suspect shot the victim after the two were fighting in the street. They did not confirm if any suspects were in custody.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free WTOL 11 news app for the latest.