Two people hospitalized after gunfire reported at Smith Park Saturday

According to a police report, both victims stated they were at the park when gunfire erupted and they were shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 28, 2022.

Police are investigating after gunfire at a park left two people with gunshot wounds.

Toledo police responded to several Shotspotter alerts and calls reporting gunshots near Smith Park in central Toledo on Saturday shortly after 1 a.m.

When crews arrived, there were no individuals in the park. While on the scene, 911 received calls regarding two men who were at a hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

According to a report, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old said they were at the park when gunfire erupted and both were shot.

Both victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicles. At the time of the report, both appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police found shell casings on the scene, as well as gunshot damage to a vehicle.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

MORE CRIME STORIES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.