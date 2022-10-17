Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday

Police are investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired Nov. 17, 2021.

Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway.

According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area.

Witnesses said two people were standing in the driveway of a home as a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot at them.

No one was injured in the shooting, but the home and two vehicles in the driveway were struck with gunfire, police said. Officers recovered at least 25 shell casings and one gun at the scene.

TPD detectives are investigating the incident.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.