Fight during football game leads to shots fired outside of Marion-Franklin High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shots were fired Thursday night outside Marion-Franklin High School after a fight broke out during a football game.

Officers were called to the high school on Koebel Road in South Columbus around 8:10 p.m.

The fight started just before halftime of the game against Columbus Africentric Early College, according to a Columbus City Schools spokesperson.

About five minutes after the fight cleared out, the spokesperson said shots were fired outside the school.

Columbus police officers found casings on the east side of the building, but did not say how many were located. No injuries have been reported as of 8:30 p.m. One vehicle was struck by the gunfire, police said.

The CCS spokesperson said they believe the people involved in the altercation are young adults who aren't associated with the school district.

No arrests have been made so far.

The game was called off for the night. The district spokesperson said officials will look into when the game could possibly be completed.