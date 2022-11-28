Shooting under investigation, suspect at large in east Toledo

A person was shot Monday afternoon near the parking lot of Dollar Tree in the 600 block of East Broadway Street. The suspect fled the scene, Toledo police claim.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is injured and a suspect is at large after a shooting Monday afternoon in east Toledo.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of East Broadway Street in the parking lot of Dollar Tree. A suspect shot the victim and fled the scene, Toledo police claim.

The extent of the victim's injuries and their identity is currently unknown.

Police said the suspect is male, but did not provide a further description.

Neighbors who witnessed the shooting told WTOL 11 on the scene that they saw the victim on a bicycle.

Weston Mcalister has lived in the area for 21 years. He said he helped the victim after the shooting when teenagers knocked on his door for help.

"My wife and I, we were in the house and I was in the back study and we heard gunshots," Mcalister said. "And then all of a sudden my wife said 'somebody's in front of the house, they got shot.'"

One of the teenagers was the victim who had been shot in the leg, Mcalister said.

Dollar Tree was closed Monday afternoon following the shooting.

If you have any information that may help police, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.

This is a developing story.

