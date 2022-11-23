Vehicle damaged in north Toledo drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon

Police are investigating after a man claimed a person pulled up beside his vehicle and fired into it.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a driver pulled up to a traffic stop in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon claiming an unknown suspect fired into his vehicle at approximately 3:25 p.m.

Crews, who were stationed at Erie and Lagrange in north Toledo for purposes unrelated to this incident, observed a bullet hole penetrating the driver's side door of the vehicle.

The 63-year-old victim said an unknown suspect pulled up alongside him and fired one shot at him before fleeing northbound on Erie Street.

Police did not report any injuries in the incident and continue to investigate.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the perpetrator of this incident, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

