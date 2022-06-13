Toledo police say person shot riding in car along I-75 Saturday

Police say someone shot at a passing vehicle along the interstate.

BGSU freshman basketball player Ubong Etim was shot early Saturday morning while in a vehicle on I-75 southbound. Etim was injured but is expected to be okay. He was driven to Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital.



Ubong was with four others in the car, including two BGSU football players, who were not injured. Ubong hasn't played a game in a Falcon uniform. The 6'9" forward just finished up his first year in Bowling Green.



BGSU confirmed that Ubong was the victim in the incident and that football players Dierre Kelly and Willie Jones were also in the car.

Alex Solis, BGSU Deputy Chief of Staff and University Spokesperson, released a statement:



“Bowling Green State University is aware of the June 11 incident in Toledo involving student-athlete Ubong Etim. We remain focused on supporting him in his recovery. While other student-athletes were present in the vehicle, there were no additional injuries reported to the University. Due to an ongoing law enforcement investigation, BGSU has no further comment at this time.”



A Toledo Police report said that Etim was the only victim and that a passing vehicle fired into their vehicle while on the interstate. The investigation is ongoing.

