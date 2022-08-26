Man shot, killed Friday afternoon in east Toledo

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Artis Place. Corey Coley, 22, was transported to the hospital and has died, Toledo police detectives confirm.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo.

The homicide victim was identified as 22-year-old Corey Coley.

When Toledo police arrived at the scene, Coley was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a press release.

Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed Coley was transported from the 1000 block of Artis Place to the hospital. Toledo police detectives later confirmed the victim had died. Police were unable to provide any further details on the victim to our crew on the scene.

A woman was taken into custody but when asked, police said the only thing they could say is that she is being uncooperative. Her involvement, if any, was not disclosed.

The incident is under investigation.

This is the 36th homicide in Toledo in 2022.

If you have any information that may help police, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is the 36th homicide in Toledo in 2022 and the 29th person to be killed in a shooting. It's also the 4th homicide this year in east Toledo. — Heather Schramm (@HeatherSchramm) August 26, 2022