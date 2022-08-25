UPDATE: Toledo woman in custody after charges of firing gun at Arlington Elementary

Vanessa Hutchen was booked at 3:25 a.m. Friday morning after TPD searched for her on Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Vanessa Hutchen is in custody, Toledo police said. She was booked at 3:25 a.m on Friday morning. She is expected in court at 9 a.m on Friday.

Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down Tuesday after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent.

No one was injured. On Thursday, Toledo police issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Vanessa Hutchen on felony charges of possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds and improperly discharging a firearm in a school zone.

She was scheduled for a court appearance Thursday morning.

According to Toledo Public Schools, Hutchen got into a fight with another parent while they were both waiting to pick up their kids at the end of the school day. It is unclear how the fight started.

According to TPS, Hutchen fired off at least one shot before leaving the scene.

In a statement released Thursday, a TPS representative said they're appreciative of how staff reacted to the situation at the time, and now trust the police to handle it from here.

However, the incident has left some Arlington parents unsettled.

Ilena Tagle-Sanchez lives across from the school and said she was at home when it happened.

"My son, he was coming home, and I heard it," she said. "And I can hear him juggling with the door, and he couldn't get in, and he's like, 'no mom you got to get down, you got to get down.' I'm like, 'what are you talking about? And he's like, 'there's shooting.' So I waited a few minutes and I peeked my head up and all of the sudden police and undercovers are coming from every way."

She said in the days following the incident, police officers have been going to classrooms to try to learn more about what happened.

She hopes to see a bigger presence long-term to avoid incidents like this from happening again.

"It's an elementary school," she said. "No kids should be exposed at all, but especially the defenseless ones. And to have that that close, within ten feet of the door, how are we supposed to keep them safe?"

WTOL 11 went to Hutchen's house to speak with her, but she was not home.