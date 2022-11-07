Man accused of running phony funeral home business in Ohio faces trial in Lucas County Monday

Shawnte Hardin faces charges related to providing funeral services without a license.

TOLEDO, Iowa — The trial for Shawnte Hardin, the man accused of running an illegal funeral home business, has begun in Lucas County Common Pleas Court Monday

Hardin is accused of running an unlicensed funeral business, abusing the bodies in his care, and defrauding the families who were paying for his services. Dozens of cremated remains were found inside an Akron church leaving families to wonder where their loved ones really were. Prosecutors say this happened in several Ohio counties including Lucas, Cuyahoga, Summit, and Franklin.



Hardin was arrested by OSHP troopers in Wood County in October, 2021.

His trial began Monday in Judge Michael Goulding's Lucas County Common Pleas courtroom. This is a bench trial, which means there is no jury. Judge Goulding will decide the case.

In opening arguments, the prosecutor said the heart of his case is that Hardin did not offer dignity or respect to the people whose bodies he allegedly mistreated. Hardin's attorney argued in his opening statement that the defendant did try to help families have a proper funeral for a low cost.

After opening arguments, Columbus Police Officer Anthony Johnson testified about discovering two bodies inside a former beauty salon that Hardin was using to do his work.

Johnson testified that Hardin told him he had, at one time, been in the funeral business.

When Johnson asked Hardin why he no longer was in the funeral business, Hardin told the officer he knew he was not allowed to be in the funeral business without a license, Johnson testified.

The case will continue this afternoon.

This is the full list of charges against Hardin:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.

Three counts of tampering with records, third-degree felonies.

One count of theft, a fourth-degree felony.

Eight counts of abuse of a corpse, all fifth-degree felonies.

Five counts of failure to file taxes, all fifth-degree felonies.

Five counts of passing bad checks, all fifth-degree felonies.

Two counts of identity fraud, both fifth-degree felonies.

Two counts of telecommunications fraud, both fifth-degree felonies.

Six counts of representation as a funeral director while unlicensed, two unclassified felonies and four unclassified misdemeanors.

Single counts of fifth-degree felony criminal tools and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

One count of operating an unlicensed funeral home, an unclassified felony.

One count of failure to refrigerate a human body, an unclassified misdemeanor.