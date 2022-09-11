Drive-by shooting at west Toledo baby shower injures person

Police say the victim is in stable condition.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in west Toledo on Sunday night at a baby shower.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m.

The baby shower was happening at Infinite Care on the corner of Tremainsville Rd. and Westbrook Dr. across the street from Start High School.

Police say the shooting victim is in stable condition but offered no other information on the circumstances that may have led to the shooting or the identity of the victim.

Infinite Care is listed as a Day Training and Developmentally Disabled Services facility on the NPPES NPI Registry.

If you have information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

